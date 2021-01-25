Restrictions partly lifted in Bucharest as of Jan 25

The local authorities will partially lift the restrictions in Bucharest on Monday, January 25, as of 00.00.

Indoor cafes, restaurants, bars, cinemas, theaters, and gambling venues will open, yet operating at 30% of their capacity at most.

The city's prefect Traian Berbeceanu announced on Friday that the Bucharest Municipality Committee for Emergency Situations (CMBSU) decided to relax several restrictive measures imposed in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic after the 14-day infection rate dropped under 3 per 1,000 inhabitants.

"The relaxation measures are aimed at HoReCa. Restaurants, bars, cafes will operate from 6.00 to 21.00 at a maximum capacity of 30%, in compliance with all rules established by law," according to a statement quoted by Economica.net.

At the same time, Berbeceanu stressed that the authorities would strengthen compliance with the existing restrictions in force.

"We recommend caution to the citizens of Bucharest. The authorities are also cautious. We will definitely be intransigent. Before the extraordinary meeting of the Municipal Committee for Emergency Situations, I had a meeting with the heads of the Police, Gendarmerie and Emergency Situation Inspectorate (IGSU). We have decided to intensify the controls to verify how the norms in force are observed," said the prefect.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Cristi Croitoru/Dreamstime.com)