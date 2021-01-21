Some activities in Romania’s capital could resume as COVID-19 infection rate declines

Bucharest's COVID-19 infection rate dropped to 2.96 per thousand residents over the past 14 days as of January 20.

Romania's capital thus moves from the red to the yellow scenario, allowing some activities in the city to resume, including indoor restaurants, theaters, and cinemas, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The counties of Cluj, Ilfov, and Timia remain in the red scenario, while Bucharest enters the so-called yellow scenario, implying fewer restrictions.

In the localities that fall into the yellow scenario, the kindergartens are functioning, and primary school children, grades I-IV, plus the children in terminal grades - VIII, XII, can return to school as of February 8.

The yellow scenario also allows the theaters, cinemas, and indoor restaurants to operate at 30% of their maximum capacity.

The authorities could announce the relaxation of restrictions in Bucharest after the meeting of the local Emergency Committee.

Schools will remain closed until February 8, when the Government announced that they would reopen throughout the country depending on the infection rates at the local level.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]