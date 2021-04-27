Some restrictions eased in Bucharest as Covid-19 incidence rate drops below 3.5

The nighttime curfew will start at the same hour throughout the week, and stores can close at 21:00 during weekends after the Covid-19 incidence rate in Bucharest dropped below 3.5.

The city’s Municipal Committee for Emergency Situations (CSMBU) passed a decision related to easing the weekend restrictions yesterday, April 26.

The curfew will be in place between 22:00 and 5:00 throughout the week, with the exception of the Orthodox Easter night (May 1 to May 2), when movement will be allowed without any restrictions for those who wish to attend the church service.

The stores will have the same closing hours throughout the week (21:00), without the requirement to close earlier during weekends.

Fitness halls can reopen, but indoor restaurants and cafes, theaters, cinema, concert, and event halls remain closed.

On April 26, the Covid-19 incidence rate in Bucharest reached 3.46 per 1,000 inhabitants.

“The rest of the restrictions remain in place, at least until the incidence rate drops below 3 per 1,000, something we all want in order to reopen performance halls, restaurants, to see a greater easing of restrictions,” Bucharest prefect Alin Stoica said, quoted by Agerpres.

Private parties are not allowed just as they are not allowed to be held in clubs, Stoica also explained for Digi24. “We obviously can welcome guests but cannot have parties with music, dancing, and so on,” he said, recommending people to limit the number of persons they meet.

