Report shows a fifth of investment professionals in Romania are women

Women represent just over 1 in 5 investment professionals (21%), while only 12% of senior managers are women (11 out of 90), according to the 2025 report Gender Diversity in Private Equity and Venture Capital in Romania launched by Level 20 CEE - Romania and the Romanian Private Equity Association (ROPEA).

The research, covering the representation of women in Romania's private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC), shows that the country, with a share of 21% women in investment teams, ranks mid-table among European countries, between France, leading with 31%, and the Netherlands, at 15%. Level 20's European data shows that women make up, on average, 24% of investment teams and 14% of leadership roles.

The report shows that in terms of seniority levels, private equity exhibits stronger female representation than venture capital. In PE, 16% of leadership roles are held by women, compared to just 9% in VC. At the middle management level, the trend reverses: women hold 56% of middle management roles in VC firms, compared to 30% in PE. At the junior level, women occupy 35% of roles in PE firms, while VC firms show perfect gender balance, with 50% of junior roles held by women.

The differences between these two subsectors underscore the need for tailored retention and promotion strategies, particularly to support the advancement of women from middle management to senior leadership positions. These figures indicate a significant gap between the general representation of women in investment firms and their promotion into decision-making positions, the report notes.

On the other hand, the fact that Romania's private equity and venture capital industry is still in a growth phase may positively influence future team diversity. Furthermore, 47% of active firms in Romania (18 out of 38) have investment teams composed exclusively of men - a significantly higher percentage compared to the European average, where the share of all-male teams dropped to 26% in 2024. This represents a major challenge in terms of inclusion and the development of female talent in the sector.

The report highlights two key structural barriers to retaining and promoting women in this field: work-life balance and flexibility, essential factors in employee retention, and a lack of lack of mentorship and sponsorship.

Inadequate or inflexible family leave policies can lead to feelings of marginalization or penalization for women taking leave to care for family members. At the same time, workplace flexibility enables women to continue contributing effectively while managing family responsibilities. Organizational culture plays a crucial role in supporting women in their multiple roles, directly influencing their retention and professional advancement.

At the same time, women rarely have access to senior-level mentors who can support their career progression. Without these key relationships, women have less visibility and fewer opportunities to advance into leadership roles.

"Diversity across multiple dimensions - gender, education, and professional experience - is key to building high-performing teams. Level 20 and ROPEA promote this approach through recent programs and initiatives across all segments of the industry," Daniela Iliescu, Executive Director of ROPEA, said.

"Diversity in private equity is not just about fairness—it is a competitive advantage. Studies show that diverse teams make better decisions, have stronger governance, and create long-term value. The first steps toward progress are recognition and accountability, and this report marks an essential milestone towards a more inclusive and high-performing industry," Miruna Popa, Chair Level 20 CEE – Romania, said.

Level 20 CEE – Romania and ROPEA collaborated with the European Investment Fund (EIF) on putting together the report.

Level 20 is a not-for-profit organization with a mission to increase the number of women working in senior investment roles in private equity and venture capital to at least 20%.

ROPEA is the representative organization of the private equity and venture capital industry in Romania. It currently has over 60 members, including 26 active private equity and venture capital funds operating in the Romanian market.

(Photo: Mooshny | Dreamstime.com)

