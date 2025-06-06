Ten women entrepreneurs selected for European agrifood accelerator program in Romania

Ten Romanian women have been selected to join the 2025 edition of the Empowering Women in Agrifood (EWA) accelerator program, organized by Impact Hub Bucharest in partnership with EIT Food, the world’s largest food innovation community supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT). The program supports early-stage female-led businesses in the agrifood sector, offering mentorship, training, networking, and access to two grants worth EUR 10,000 and EUR 5,000.

This year’s selected participants bring a diverse range of innovations to the table, from AI-powered tools and urban farms to plant-based foods and underground greenhouses.

The ten entrepreneurs chosen from 56 national applicants are:

Anda Luca, who proposes permaculture-based landscape gardens with edible and medicinal plants, using AI for sustainable urban gardening solutions.

Cristina Jar, developing a decision-making ecosystem for organic farming based on soil data, sensors, and artificial intelligence.

Ioana Mihai, founder of MORI – colive de viață, which reimagines traditional Romanian colivă as a premium dessert with ingredients like pistachio, chocolate, and mango.

Irina Brinovanu, creator of a plant-based drink made from organic buckwheat, as an alternative to dairy milk.

Mădălina Elena Borsău, launching a low-glycemic, pea-based healthy spread to replace ultra-processed products.

Miruna-Elena Iliescu, founder of NutriBlocuri, a vertical urban farm producing pesticide-free greens with minimal water between apartment blocks.

Miruna Șefan, building a sustainable short food chain from wholegrain crops to healthy snacks like cereal bars and chips with no added sugar or additives.

Nona Rotariu, developing underground greenhouses that grow vegetables year-round with minimal energy and zero emissions by using soil heat, compost, and solar panels.

Ruxanda Florentina, opening a gastronomic point serving traditional dishes reinterpreted with organic ingredients from her own garden.

Thea Gherdan, founder of Proon-Tech, which supports reforestation and sustainable farming through AI-powered autonomous vehicles and bio-printed SCION capsules.

Over six months, these entrepreneurs will take part in interactive business workshops, receive individual mentoring from experienced businesspeople, and be introduced to a European network of over 100 mentors.

The program also includes key events such as a matchmaking session on June 19 and a final Demo Day on November 19, where participants will present their progress and compete for the two cash prizes.

“The 10 women entrepreneurs selected for the 2025 edition are proposing a wide range of innovations - from precision agriculture and plant-based products to smart solutions for urban farming - all contributing to the modernization and sustainability of the agrifood sector. During the selection process, we noticed a strong focus among the entrepreneurs on sustainable practices that are transforming agriculture,” said Oana Craioveanu, CEO and co-founder of Impact Hub Bucharest.

Since its launch in Romania, the EWA program has supported 30 female entrepreneurs and awarded EUR 45,000 in funding. Previous winners include Tania Nicoară of Unison, a producer of vegan granola and spreads, and Mihaela Șipoș of Happy Treats, an insect farm developing dog treats and organic fertilizers.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)