RePatriot organisation launches app for Romanians abroad

RePatriot, an organization that focuses on helping Romanians abroad that want to return home, has launched "an application that brings Romanians everywhere closer than ever."

Through the RePatriot App, users can stay connected with the opportunities that Romanians worldwide offer, such as jobs in the country, partnerships, investment programs, services, events, networking, and useful information, according to the organization's statement.

RePatriot developed the application with the support of the Government's General Secretariat - Department for Romanians Everywhere.

