Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster

14 January 2021
French group Renault unveiled on Thursday, January 14, a new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and a new compact SUV concept – Dacia Bigster. Both novelties are part of the group’s new development plan – Renaulution - presented on Thursday.

The new Dacia Bigster is a compact SUV, longer than the top-selling Dacia Duster SUV. The new model will share the same platform as the new Dacia Logan and Sandero. The group’s strategy is to reduce the number of platforms used for its Dacia and Lada brands, which are now part of the same business unit, for increased efficiency.

Renault presents the new Dacia Bigster as a “4.6 meters SUV with no more, no less than the essential,” which will introduce the Dacia brand to the C-Segment.

“This SUV is the Dacia way of making the C-segment accessible, at the cost of a vehicle from the segment below,” Renault said in the presentation of the new model.

As the future figurehead of the Dacia range, Bigster could come in both alternative-energy and hybrid engines, according to Renault. Renault didn't mention when the official launch of the new Dacia Bigster will take place.

(Photo source: Renault)

Dacia will produce a second SUV model in Romania
Dacia will produce a second SUV model in Romania
