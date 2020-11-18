Dacia will produce a second SUV model in Romania

Romanian carmaker Dacia, part of French group Renault, will unveil its second SUV model next summer.

The new model will be manufactured in Mioveni alongside Duster and Sandero Stepway models starting autumn 2021, Profit.ro reported.

Dacia representatives have recently announced plans to relocate the production of the Sandero model to Morocco to make room for other models.

New information confirms that the new model, a seven-seater SUV, will be produced at the plant in Mioveni, Romania. Its engines will include only gasoline and a hybrid version, an absolute novelty for Dacia.

The future Dacia SUV will have dimensions comparable to the current Lodgy, and its design will take over almost all the details found on the Duster and the new Sandero Stepway. The model will be developed on the Alliance's new CMF-B platform.

(Photo source: Facebook/Dacia Romania)