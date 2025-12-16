Report: Romanians satisfied with their homes, but housing costs weigh on budgets

Romanians rank among the most satisfied homeowners in Europe, but rising housing-related costs continue to put significant pressure on household budgets, according to the RE/MAX European Housing Trend Report 2025.

The study showed that 81% of Romanians are happy with their living situation, above the European average of 77%, while 83% live in owner-occupied properties, the highest rate on the continent. These figures place Romania among Europe’s most stable residential markets, with only 14% of respondents planning to move within the next 12 months, below the European average of 17%.

However, despite this stability, financial pressure remains pronounced. Only 40% of Romanian households say they feel comfortable with their housing expenses, compared to a European average of 45%, while 18% have taken out loans to cover these costs, above the continental average of 13%.

Energy bills are a particular concern, with just 30% of respondents comfortable paying them and 22% reporting difficulties, levels higher than those seen in other Central and Eastern European markets.

Overall dissatisfaction remains limited, at 19%, with the main complaints linked to lack of space and outdated facilities rather than housing prices. When considering relocation, Romanians prioritize larger living spaces, better-quality areas, and lower housing costs.

The report also highlighted strong optimism around homeownership, with 63% of non-owners believing they will be able to buy a home in the future, exceeding the European average.

“The study confirms the trends observed by our offices in the local market: stability remains a defining feature, and interest in quality homes tailored to current needs continues to grow. Romanians are paying closer attention to how they manage their budgets and are increasingly prioritizing comfort, efficiency, and the real value of their homes. All these developments point to a steady maturation of the market, which will continue to take shape in 2026 and the years ahead,” said Răzvan Cuc, President of RE/MAX Romania.

The European Housing Trend Report 2025 is based on a pan-European survey conducted in August 2025 among more than 21,000 adults across 23 countries.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Moruzx/Dreamstime.com)