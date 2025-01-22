REHAU appoints Paul Chipriean as Country Manager for Romania

REHAU, the German leader in polymer-based solutions for the construction, automotive, and industrial sectors, announced the appointment of Paul Chipriean as Country Manager for Romania at the beginning of this year, taking over for Alexandru Oprea, who will move on to a new strategic regional position.

Concurrently, Paul Chipriean will also serve as Director of REHAU Window Solutions, a position he has held since January 2019.

As Director, Chipriean focuses on strengthening the company’s presence and growth in the local market, emphasizing the transition to a greener economy and creating a positive impact on the environment and communities, the company said.

Paul Chipriean has over 20 years of experience in the construction materials market and joined REHAU in 2019. He graduated in 2004 from the Faculty of Civil Engineering at the "Gheorghe Asachi" University in Iași and completed the EMBA program at WU Executive Academy, part of the Vienna University of Economics and Business, in 2024.

"Taking on the role of Country Manager for REHAU Romania is both an honor and a great responsibility that I embrace with enthusiasm," stated Chipriean.

Paul Chipriean takes over the role of Country Manager from Alexandru Oprea, under whose leadership the company has achieved notable business growth. Moving forward, Oprea will assume the role of Head of Market Area South & Eastern Europe within the Building Solutions division, overseeing multiple markets in the European Economic Area as well as Turkey and the Middle East region.

"It will be a new chapter, fueled by the desire for development in this dynamic area and position REHAU as a key player in all markets in the region," stated Alexandru Oprea.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)