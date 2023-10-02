Rehabilitation of Bucharest’s central Unirii Square is a necessity, mayor says

Bucharest mayor Nicuşor Dan recently announced that the central Unirii Square will undergo complete rehabilitation, including the consolidation of the concrete floor.

"Unirii Square will undergo a total rehabilitation, which the District 4 City Hall is carrying out. District 4 City Hall has also conducted the expertise, but we need to have a dialogue because they have to work underneath [the surface],” the mayor told Digi24.

When asked when work will begin, the mayor added "not earlier than a year. We need to work on top."

Nicuşor Dan explained that the rehabilitation of Unirii Square is a necessity. "Obviously, sidewalks will be worked on. At this moment, things are completely open. There are three things there. There is a need to consolidate the floor, and there are two solutions, [...]. One solution is to break everything next to the Dâmbovița route, to break everything, and it will be an open construction site. And there is a possibility, both theoretically and practically, for this consolidation to be done from top to bottom without affecting the surface."

The mayor also noted that it is necessary for Romania's water authority, Apele Române, to have its own project for water drainage alongside local authorities. “There is a bottleneck there, and that is why it is absolutely essential for Apele Române, which deals with the Dâmbovița River's course, to be involved in discussions,” Nicuşor Dan said.

The mayor also spoke of the possibility of extending tram lines in the area. “We have a feasibility study for extending tram lines, those that go to Sfântul Gheorghe and those that go to the Mitropolie,” he said.

Back in June, the mayor admitted that the consolidation and construction works would make traffic more congested, but maintained that the project needs to be carried out because of the risk of the floor collapsing.

(Photo source: Radub85 | Dreamstime.com)