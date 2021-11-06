Covid-19: Romania updates the list of countries with high epidemiological risk

The Government updated on June 10 the three lists – red, yellow, and green- classifying the countries’ epidemiological risk according to the Covid-19 incidence rate.

The UK remains on the red list, while France is on the yellow list.

Twenty-one countries are on the red list, including Argentina, Columbia, Paraguay, Chile, Brazil, India, and South Africa.

The yellow list includes countries such as United Arab Emirates, Sweden, Denmark, The Netherlands, Latvia, Greece, Belgium, Lithuania, Peru, Slovenia, and France.

The updated lists are available here.

The Romanian authorities introduced a new classification of countries’ epidemiological risk in mid-May.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com