COVID-19: Turkey, Croatia join Romania’s “green” list, over 20 countries on the “red” list

The Romanian government published on June 4 the new list of countries with epidemiological risk. The countries/areas are now rated as green, yellow or red, according to their COVID-19 incidence rate.

Turkey, Croatia, and Cyprus are among the countries included on the new “green” list, Digi24 reported. Other states classified as “green” are Switzerland, Canada, Luxembourg, Spain, Germany, Russia, Austria, Japan, Finland, and Australia. Travellers arriving from these areas do not need to quarantine.

The new “red” list includes 23 countries, among them Argentina, Chile, Nepal, France, Lithuania, India, and Great Britain. Meanwhile, states such as Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Greece, Slovenia, and Estonia are on the “yellow” list.

The updated lists are available here.

The Romanian authorities have introduced the new classification of countries with epidemiological risk in mid-May.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)