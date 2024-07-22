Romanian software company Red Point Software Solutions acquires Ness Technologies Ro

Romanian software company Red Point Software Solutions announced the acquisition of Ness Technologies Ro, a part of US company Ness Digital Engineering.

This acquisition is part of Red Point Software Solutions' strategy to implement SAP cloud solutions. The company aims to consolidate its position in the local market by increasing the number of SAP specialists to support organizations in their digital transformation process.

Ness Digital Engineering, of which Ness Technologies Ro was a part before the acquisition, is a global company providing large-scale digital engineering consulting services. Its talent network includes over 5,000 engineers across 11 innovation centers in the USA, Eastern Europe (including Romania), and India.

Through the acquisition of Ness Technologies Ro, Red Point Software Solutions aims to continue developing its relationship with the software giant SAP in Romania by diversifying its product portfolio, with a strong focus on cloud solutions.

As a result of the acquisition, the Red Point team grew by a total of 30 SAP consultants and gained 20 new clients, adding 35 more ongoing projects.

"We aim to continue delivering successful projects based on the latest SAP technologies and to support our clients with top-notch tools and services. We strive to be the best SAP partner when it comes to the quality of services provided to our clients," said Răzvan Gîdei, General Manager of Red Point Software Solutions.

"At SAP, we work closely with our partners to help our clients tackle the deepest challenges, with the constant goal of improving business flow to generate added value in the Romanian market. We are very pleased that with this step taken by Red Point Software Solutions, the competencies within our partner ecosystem expand even further, making it possible to better adapt to the needs of the organizations we work with," mentioned Diana David, Managing Director of SAP Romania.

The SAP experts from the former Ness Technologies Ro bring extensive experience in collaborating with organizations in the energy and utilities sector, coordinating projects with national impact for over 20 years. The company has signed long-term contracts with key players in this industry, such as E.ON, Delgaz Grid, Enel (recently acquired by the Greek group PPC), CEZ (now EVRYO), and Rompetrol.

