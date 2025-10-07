The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has expanded its red weather alert for heavy rain to cover Bucharest and four additional counties in the country’s south, warning of torrential downpours and possible flooding from Tuesday night until Wednesday afternoon. Orange and yellow warnings are also in place.

The red code warning, the highest level of weather alert, is now in effect for the counties of Constanța, Călărași, Ialomița, Giurgiu, and Ilfov, plus Bucharest. The alert is valid from October 7 at 9 p.m. until October 8 at 3 p.m.

According to ANM, the affected regions will experience periods of intense and persistent rainfall, with possible thunderstorms. Total precipitation could reach 80 to 100 liters per square meter, and in some areas as much as 120 to 140 liters per sqm.

Meteorologists also issued an orange code warning for the rest of southern and eastern Romania, including Muntenia, southern Moldova, Dobrogea, southeastern Transylvania, and southern Oltenia. In these areas, rainfall is expected to total between 60 and 90 liters per sqm, with isolated amounts of up to 100 liters per sqm.

A yellow code remains in place for parts of Moldova, Transylvania, and Oltenia, where moderate rainfall of 25 to 50 liters per sqm is forecast. Strong wind gusts of 50 to 70 kilometers per hour are also expected in several eastern and southern counties, including Vaslui, Bacău, Vrancea, Galați, Buzău, and Prahova, as well as around Bucharest.

In the Southern Carpathians, snow and blizzard conditions are possible at elevations above 1,700 meters, with wind speeds of up to 90 km/h and snow accumulation of 10 to 30 centimeters.

Authorities recommend citizens avoid going outdoors during the announced weather events, close and secure all windows and doors and stay away from them if strong winds are blowing, avoid standing near trees or advertising panels, park the cars away from trees or other unstable structures, and do not touch electrical cables lying on the ground.

According to Digi24, authorities in Constanța, Călărași, and Ialomița have entered a state of alert ahead of the red flood warning set to take effect this evening. In Constanța, sandbags have been placed in low-lying areas of the city, while in Valu lui Traian, residents have been provided with protective materials for their households. Moreover, the County Committee for Emergency Situations has decided to suspend classes in all schools and kindergartens in the county, a measure that could be extended to the other two affected counties.

Last week, a powerful storm caused flooding and damage in Bucharest and several other counties. Streets were submerged, trees were knocked down, and cars were damaged during the orange code alert that affected much of southern Romania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Calinescu Silviu/Dreamstime.com)