Romania braces for another week with heavy rain and cold weather, red alert in three counties

Romania’s national meteorological agency ANM issued a new series of weather alerts on Monday, October 6, including a red alert for heavy rain in three counties. The meteorologists forecast heavy rainfall, strong winds, and early snow at high altitudes across much of the country through Thursday, October 9.

A red code warning, the highest level, has been declared for the counties of Constanța, Călărași, and Ialomița, where meteorologists expect rainfall totals of up to 120 liters per square meter. The alert is valid from October 7, 9 pm, to October 8, 11 pm.

Meanwhile, an orange code alert is in effect for the regions of Muntenia, Dobrogea, southern Moldova, and southeastern Transylvania, with rainfall amounts expected to be between 60 and 100 liters per square meter.

A broader yellow code covers more than half the country, including parts of Moldova, Muntenia, Oltenia, and central Romania. In these regions, rainfall is likely to reach 25 to 50 liters per square meter, accompanied by wind gusts of 60 to 70 km/h.

At elevations above 1,700 meters in the Southern Carpathians, precipitation will turn to snow, with blizzard conditions expected between Tuesday and Wednesday. Wind speeds there could reach 90 kilometers per hour, and forecasters say snow depths could exceed 30 centimeters in some areas.

The weather service said temperatures will remain unseasonably low across the country, with daytime highs ranging from 12 to 18 degrees Celsius and overnight lows between 3 and 14 degrees.

The new warnings follow similar alerts issued last week. A powerful storm last Friday night caused flooding and damage in Bucharest and several other counties. As reported by Euronews Romania, streets were submerged, trees were knocked down, and cars were damaged during the orange code alert that affected much of southern Romania.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)