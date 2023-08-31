Red Bull Dance Your Style returns to Bucharest in October

Red Bull Dance Your Style returns to Bucharest this fall with a third edition, bringing together 16 of the most spectacular dancers, choreographers, and dance teachers in Romania on the same stage, at the Metropolitan Circus, on October 5. The audience will choose the winner.

Participants to Red Bull Dance Your Style have a chance to represent Romania in the global finals in Frankfurt at the end of the year. Nearly a quarter of the countries worldwide are sending their representatives to compete for the grand title.

In its third edition in Romania, Red Bull Dance Your Style pits the best and most creative local dancers against each other in a fierce battle. This fall, they'll showcase their moves, street-dance styles, and different approaches, ranging from Hip-Hop to Popping, Waacking, Afro, Vogue, Electro Dance, and Dancehall. Competitors take on any tempo, dancing to surprising music – from evergreen hits to current tracks – to earn their spot in the next round.

In each of the 15 battles, competitors will be assigned either red or blue, and the audience uses the LED bracelets received at the entrance to vote for their favorite. With no professional jury, planned choreography, or rehearsals, Red Bull Dance Your Style is all about improvisation, where the DJ and the audience play a crucial role.

Impulse, Red Bull Dance Your Style Romania 2022 champion, along with runner-up Alin Țîrcă are among the street-dance aces who will duel in Bucharest on October 5. Also participating are Sătănel, Răzvan Feraru, Mona, Nadia, Aura Vidroiu, Octavia, Irene, Luci, Mambo, Bogdan Zamfir, Eduard Nanu a.k.a. Oxi, Adam, Ionuț Eftene a.k.a. Ionuț, and Teodora Păuni a.k.a. Funky T.

"Whoever wants to win must impress the audience, and from what I've observed, the audience loves to see a lot of personality. Only someone who knows the dance rules very well can break them just enough. I think that's where everything is played out, in their minds, in the mindset with which each one enters the arena. If they stay focused, they deliver,” said Shurubel, the event’s MC, who will be joined by DJ ZDA.

From 2018 until now, the international show Red Bull Dance Your Style has spotlighted some of the hottest street dancers from around the world, providing a space for stunning art demonstrations. From 14 countries and 29 events in the first season, qualifying rounds have significantly expanded, now taking place in over 46 countries, with 160 events worldwide.

After the winners from each country are chosen, the battle for the world champion title takes place on an open stage – this season, at Festhalle Frankfurt, Germany, on November 4, 2023.

In 2022, the trophy was awarded to Japanese dancer D Soraki, with an almost acrobatic hip-hop show, who, after turning down offers from Madonna and Cirque du Soleil, is following his dream of changing how the world perceives freestyle dancers: not just as backup dancers, but as standalone artistic acts.

In 2021, Romania's first Red Bull Dance Your Style edition celebrated Romanian street dance in an extraordinary show at the Herastrau Summer Theatre: 1,000 energetic spectators, 16 exceptional dancers, 15 electrifying duels, and 3 hours of prolonged applause. Back then, Alexandra Barac a.k.a. Sătănel won the hearts of the audience without a doubt. In 2022, Impulse was crowned the dance ring king in a sold-out show at the Metropolitan Circus Bucharest, in front of 1,500 people.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)