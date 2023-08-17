Join the dance: Animation film festival Animest holds 18th edition in Bucharest in October

Bucharest International Animation Film Festival - Animest returns with its 18th edition in October with an extensive program of screenings, parties, masterclasses and programs dedicated to artists, all held under the central theme Join the dance!.

French filmmaker, entertainer and dancer Jean-Charles Mbotti Malolo is the special guest of this year’s event, scheduled for October 6-15.

Dance me to the end of love, Dancing Queen, Dancing with myself, Die on the dancefloor or Lose yourself to dance are the titles of musical hits sung by entire generations. At Animest.18, they will name the thematic programs curated by the director and selector of the festival, Mihai Mitrică, together with the journalist and French film historian Alexis Hunot, a guest of this year’s edition.

The lineup includes multi-awarded films such as Tango (dir. Zbigniew Rybczynski) - awarded with an Oscar in 1983, The Burden (dir. Niki Lindroth von Bahr) - the dark musical awarded with the Cristal at Annecy in 2017, and Pas de deux (dir. Norman McLaren), nominated for an Academy Award and considered the best dance short of all time.

Meanwhile, Jean-Charles Mbotti Malolo will hold a masterclass at the Bucharest National Dance Center on October 11.

Fans of animated films can purchase one of the Animest.18 subscriptions, available in limited edition on the Eventbook platform, starting August 17.

