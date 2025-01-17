Smart recycling machines feed stray cats in Bucharest parks

Bucharest has started implementing a special recycling project that directly benefits stray animals. In Tineretului, Floreasca, and Circului parks, eco-friendly vending machines have been installed to provide food and water for stray cats in exchange for recycling bottles and aluminum cans.

“Street cats lead a hard life, especially in winter. Food is essential for their survival. All you need to do to feed the cats is insert a bottle or an aluminum can, and the machine will release the food,” the Bucharest Authority for Animal Surveillance and Protection (ASPA) explained.

In addition to helping stray animals and encouraging recycling, the machines display information about dog adoption, inspiring animal lovers to give them a chance at a better life.

Powered by solar energy, the vending machines are stocked with food donated by the American organization Greater Good Charities.

The pilot project is an initiative of the Sache Vet Association in collaboration with ASPA, funded by the budget of the Bucharest City Hall and supported by the Bucharest Lakes, Parks, and Recreation Administration (ALPAB).

ASPA Bucharest is also running a free sterilization campaign for common-breed dogs and cats.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/ ASPA București)