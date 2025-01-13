Free sterilization campaign for dogs and cats restarts in Bucharest

The Bucharest Authority for Animal Surveillance and Protection (ASPA) has announced the restart of its free sterilization campaign for common-breed dogs and cats. Starting in January 2025, residents of the capital city can benefit from this initiative aimed at promoting responsible pet ownership and controlling the pet population.

For common-breed dogs with owners, sterilizations will take place as follows:

District 2: Vet 4 Life Clinic, Matei Voievod Street 55;

District 5: Adorapet Clinic, Dărniciei Street 2;

District 5: on January 25, Hands & Paws Vet Mobile Clinic, Olteniței Road 169.

Pet owners can book appointments from Monday to Friday between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM.

For common-breed cats, both with and without owners, the campaign will be implemented citywide through fixed clinics and mobile veterinary units:

District 1: Sache Vet Mobile Clinic;

District 2: Happy Taz Vet, Basarabia Boulevard 16;

District 3: Green Vet Care, Cezar Bolliac Street 12;

District 4: Sache Vet Mobile Clinic;

District 5: Adorapet Clinic, Dărniciei Street 2;

District 6: Anima Vet Concept, Prelungirea Ghencea 91E;

Citywide: Green Vet Care Mobile Clinic.

ASPA recommended scheduling appointments directly with partner veterinary clinics to ensure smooth operations.

