Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 06/17/2021 - 08:36
Business

Romanian tax police service dismantles group of recycling fraudsters

17 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The tax police service, part of the Romanian tax collection body ANAF, announced that it dismantled an organized group specialized in recycling, which created prejudices estimated at EUR 3.5 mln to the general government budget, Hotnews.ro reported.

The implications of dismantling such fake recycling organizations exceed just the matter of tax collection, though.

On the one hand, the move is part of the authorities’ broader attempt to put an end to the lucrative garbage business (often involving imported garbage).

On the other hand, it touches on the delicate issue of packaging recycling - a target repeatedly deferred by the authorities to the benefit of the retailers. In brief, the fraudsters claimed that they recycled some plastic bottles (a lot of) on the behalf of the retailers - and they got paid for this.

Since the tax police calculated some prejudice to the state budget, it means that they avoided paying taxes as well - which allowed the tax collection agency to intervene.

No other authorities, supposed to monitor the recycling operations, have not intervened before.

The fraudsters were, according to the tax police, officially recycling plastic packaging on behalf of the retailers - which outsourced this service instead of recycling themselves the packaging, a business that often involves significant costs.

The “organized criminal group” was not working for retailers directly, but through some intermediaries supposedly set up by the retailers themselves to outsource the recycling services - named OIREPs.

The termination of the fake recycling business, if pursued at a broad scale, is going to eventually be felt by the retail chains themselves.

Even if legally they can not be held responsible for the fake recycling operations carried by some criminal groups such as the one dismantled by the tax police, they are de facto some of the beneficiaries of the frauds (even if, admittedly, in good faith).

As in any market, a scarcer supply of services will push up the prices - particularly if the recycling companies remaining on the market are those that carry legitimate (thus costly) operations. 

(Photo: Aleksei Shaviakou/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 08:26
01 March 2021
RI +
Urban Cultor: Bucharest project bets on urban gardening’s potential, works to get city residents to compost
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 06/17/2021 - 08:36
Business

Romanian tax police service dismantles group of recycling fraudsters

17 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The tax police service, part of the Romanian tax collection body ANAF, announced that it dismantled an organized group specialized in recycling, which created prejudices estimated at EUR 3.5 mln to the general government budget, Hotnews.ro reported.

The implications of dismantling such fake recycling organizations exceed just the matter of tax collection, though.

On the one hand, the move is part of the authorities’ broader attempt to put an end to the lucrative garbage business (often involving imported garbage).

On the other hand, it touches on the delicate issue of packaging recycling - a target repeatedly deferred by the authorities to the benefit of the retailers. In brief, the fraudsters claimed that they recycled some plastic bottles (a lot of) on the behalf of the retailers - and they got paid for this.

Since the tax police calculated some prejudice to the state budget, it means that they avoided paying taxes as well - which allowed the tax collection agency to intervene.

No other authorities, supposed to monitor the recycling operations, have not intervened before.

The fraudsters were, according to the tax police, officially recycling plastic packaging on behalf of the retailers - which outsourced this service instead of recycling themselves the packaging, a business that often involves significant costs.

The “organized criminal group” was not working for retailers directly, but through some intermediaries supposedly set up by the retailers themselves to outsource the recycling services - named OIREPs.

The termination of the fake recycling business, if pursued at a broad scale, is going to eventually be felt by the retail chains themselves.

Even if legally they can not be held responsible for the fake recycling operations carried by some criminal groups such as the one dismantled by the tax police, they are de facto some of the beneficiaries of the frauds (even if, admittedly, in good faith).

As in any market, a scarcer supply of services will push up the prices - particularly if the recycling companies remaining on the market are those that carry legitimate (thus costly) operations. 

(Photo: Aleksei Shaviakou/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 08:26
01 March 2021
RI +
Urban Cultor: Bucharest project bets on urban gardening’s potential, works to get city residents to compost
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars