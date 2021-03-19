Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/19/2021 - 08:25
Capital markets

First Romanian Real Estate Investment Trust starts trading on Bucharest Stock Exchange

19 March 2021
Star Residence Invest, the first Romanian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) will list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO market on Friday, March 19.

The fund was created in 2020 by local real estate developer Impact (IMP), which is also listed on BVB. Later the same year, Impact sold most of the fund’s shares through a private placement. Currently, Impact holds 22.3% of the REIT’s shares while local brokerage firm BRK Financial Group holds 25% and local investment fund STK Emergent has a 24% stake. The remaining 28.7% of the fund’s shares are held by other private investors.

The expected capitalization in the first day of trading is at least RON 10.5 mln (EUR 2.14 mln), based on the price paid by investors in the private placement last year - RON 0.218 per share.

Star Residence Invest currently holds a portfolio of 14 apartments and 26 outdoor parking places in the Greenfield residential project developed by Impact. The apartments are leased under a five-year contract to a construction company, with an estimated gross yield of 11% per year.

The fund’s manager aims to raise money through new share placements on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and increase its portfolio in the next years.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Maximusnd/Dreamstime.com)

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 01/14/2021 - 14:22
16 March 2021
RI +
All aboard! A short guide to Bucharest’s new train connection to the airport
Normal
