Răzvan Burleanu re-elected as president of Romanian Football Federation

Răzvan Burleanu has been re-elected as president of the Romanian Football Federation (FRF) following a vote held during the General Assembly on Wednesday, March 18, at the Football House in Bucharest. He secured a new mandate with a large majority of votes from affiliated members.

Out of 264 members present, 258 voted in favor of Burleanu, while Ilie Drăgan received five votes, and one ballot was declared invalid. One member, Adrian Mititelu, left the meeting before the voting process began, FRF said.

Several international officials attended the event, including representatives from FIFA and UEFA.

“Thank you very much for all your support and trust. This vote shows your willingness in how we want to build the future in the coming years and in achieving our strategic objectives. Only through this cooperation will we be able to reach our goals,” Burleanu said, according to News.ro.

Alongside the presidential vote, elections were held for positions within the FRF Executive Committee, with representatives from various leagues and football sectors appointed to the governing body.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Frf.ro)