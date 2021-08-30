Romanian tennis player Raluca Olaru and Ukrainian doubles partner win Chicago title

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

Romanian tennis player Raluca Olaru and her Ukrainian teammate Nadiia Kichenok won the women's doubles title in Chicago on Saturday, August 28. They defeated Nadiia's twin sister Lyudmyla and her partner Makoto Ninomiya 7-6(6), 5-7, [10-8].

Overall, the match took two hours and 15 minutes to finish, according to Wtatennis.com.

The winners got a total money prize of USD 10,300 and 280 WTA points, Digi24 reported.

This was Nadiia Kichenok and Raluca Olaru's second title as a team after the victory in St. Petersburg. It is also the 11th doubles title for Olaru.

(Photo source: Facebook/Raluca Olacru)