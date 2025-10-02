Update: The ANM updated its weather alerts and issued a red code warning for torrential rain in Dolj and Olt counties, in effect from Thursday evening until Friday night. Forecasters said rainfall could reach 100–110 liters per square meter during the period from October 2, 6 pm, to October 3, 9 pm.

The alert comes alongside a broader weather advisory for unusually cold conditions, strong winds, and mountain snow, valid nationwide until Saturday morning. Temperatures are expected to range from 7 to 15 degrees Celsius across most of the country, dropping to near 0°C in some areas, while higher values of 17–20°C are forecast in Dobrogea. At altitudes above 1,500 meters, blizzards and snow accumulation are expected, with winds reaching 70 km/h in parts of southern and eastern Romania.

Initial story: The Environment Ministry convened an extraordinary session of its Emergency Committee on Wednesday, October 1, as meteorologists and hydrologists issued yellow and orange weather alerts warning of heavy rain, strong winds, flooding, and unseasonably cold temperatures until Saturday. Mountain areas could see up to 40 cm of snow, while Bucharest and southeastern counties face wind gusts of up to 85 km/h.

Environment minister Diana Buzoianu called the meeting, which was chaired by state secretary Raul Pop, after the National Meteorological Administration (ANM) and the National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA) signaled heightened risks of floods, blizzards, and dangerous winds.

“The forecasted phenomena require maximum vigilance and rapid reaction,” Pop said after the session. He urged mayors to remain on alert, ensure permanent staffing of local emergency committees, and prepare intervention teams.

The ministry also called on operators of dams, reservoirs, and other hydraulic works in areas under warning to strictly follow safety regulations and monitor water levels closely. Owners of smaller reservoirs were reminded to supervise operations continuously in coordination with local branches of the National Water Administration.

The National Meteorological Administration warned that between October 2 and October 4, Romania will face unusually low temperatures, with some areas dropping to 0°C, as well as torrential rainfall of up to 90 liters per sqm in southern regions. Mountain areas above 1500 m are expected to see heavy snowfall of up to 40 centimeters, while southeastern counties, including Bucharest and Ilfov, will experience wind gusts of up to 85 km/h.

For Bucharest, a yellow wind alert was issued for Thursday between 10 am and 8 pm, followed by an orange warning for strong winds until Friday morning.

Hydrologists also cautioned about possible flash floods, landslides, and local inundations on several rivers nationwide.

Citizens were urged to follow official updates, avoid unnecessary travel, and comply with safety guidelines during the severe weather alerts.

