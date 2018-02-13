Railway line between Bucharest’s main train station and airport, postponed until 2020

The railway line connecting Gara de Nord, Bucharest’s main train station, to the Otopeni Airport will most likely be ready in 2020 and not this year as it was first promised, local Hotnews.ro reported.

The project was announced in the fall of 2016, when the transport minister at that time, Sorin Buse, said the work would be completed in 2018. However, the authorities failed to review the feasibility study in time.

The project of the train line involves the construction of 2 km of new track, an underground passage crossing the DN1 national road, and a railway station at the airport.

2020 is also the most recent deadline announced for the subway line connecting Bucharest to the Otopeni airport. Former transport minister Felix Stroe said in December last year that this new line would certainly be completed by 2020, when Romania will host matches of the European Football Championship. However, the deadline is very tight, as the Government hasn’t yet selected a contractor for this project. The construction work should start in the second half of 2018 and be completed in two years, which means that the metro line may not be ready by the start of EURO 2020.

Romania will host four matches at the European Football Championship in 2020 on Bucharest’s National Arena. One of UEFA’s requests for including Bucharest among the cities to host EURO 2020 matches was that the local authorities build a direct connection from the airport to the city center.

Irina Marica, [email protected]