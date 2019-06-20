Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 06/20/2019 - 08:23
Business
Raiffeisen Romania pours EUR 3 mln in 83 start-up projects
20 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Lender Raiffeisen Bank has picked for financing 83 Romanian start-ups in the second edition of the “factory by Raiffeisen Bank” program. They will receive grants totaling over EUR 3 million.

Compared to the first edition, the number of winning projects and the total amount of funding have tripled, the bank announced in a press release.

The 83 start-ups in this second edition are active in the sectors of services (39%), manufacturing (35%), IT&C (13%), and education (7%). Among the winners, 74% of entrepreneurs have applied for funding to allow them to invest in their business development, while 26% aim to increase their working capital.

Some 315 projects were submitted for funding, and 127 interviews with entrepreneurs took place. Out of the 315 projects submitted, 83% come from urban areas, and 17% from rural areas.

Most winning projects are from the Bucharest-Ilfov region and Cluj, Galati, Ialomita, and Iasi counties.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 06/20/2019 - 08:23
Business
Raiffeisen Romania pours EUR 3 mln in 83 start-up projects
20 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Lender Raiffeisen Bank has picked for financing 83 Romanian start-ups in the second edition of the “factory by Raiffeisen Bank” program. They will receive grants totaling over EUR 3 million.

Compared to the first edition, the number of winning projects and the total amount of funding have tripled, the bank announced in a press release.

The 83 start-ups in this second edition are active in the sectors of services (39%), manufacturing (35%), IT&C (13%), and education (7%). Among the winners, 74% of entrepreneurs have applied for funding to allow them to invest in their business development, while 26% aim to increase their working capital.

Some 315 projects were submitted for funding, and 127 interviews with entrepreneurs took place. Out of the 315 projects submitted, 83% come from urban areas, and 17% from rural areas.

Most winning projects are from the Bucharest-Ilfov region and Cluj, Galati, Ialomita, and Iasi counties.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40