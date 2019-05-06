Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 06/05/2019 - 09:19
Business
Raiffesen Bank partners Romanian business intelligence startup
05 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Raiffeisen Bank, one of the biggest lenders in Romania, has signed a partnership with local startup Confidas, which provides updated information about over 600,000 active firms in the country and sends automated alerts about payment delays for selected firms.

Through this partnership, Confidas services will become available to Raiffeisen Bank clients, allowing them to check the behavior of their business partners.

“This collaboration is a natural consequence of the Bank’s strategy to cooperate with young and innovative companies that develop solutions providing added value to our clients. We believe this is a starting point for integrating additional functionalities for SMEs,” said Raluca Nicolescu, Executive Director for SMEs at Raiffeisen Bank.

Confidas was founded by 21-year old Romanian entrepreneur Eduard Burghelia.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Confidas)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 06/05/2019 - 09:19
Business
Raiffesen Bank partners Romanian business intelligence startup
05 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Raiffeisen Bank, one of the biggest lenders in Romania, has signed a partnership with local startup Confidas, which provides updated information about over 600,000 active firms in the country and sends automated alerts about payment delays for selected firms.

Through this partnership, Confidas services will become available to Raiffeisen Bank clients, allowing them to check the behavior of their business partners.

“This collaboration is a natural consequence of the Bank’s strategy to cooperate with young and innovative companies that develop solutions providing added value to our clients. We believe this is a starting point for integrating additional functionalities for SMEs,” said Raluca Nicolescu, Executive Director for SMEs at Raiffeisen Bank.

Confidas was founded by 21-year old Romanian entrepreneur Eduard Burghelia.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Confidas)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

05 June 2019
People
Romanian businesswoman on Forbes’ list of wealthiest self-made women in U.S.
27 May 2019
OpEd
Comment: The rise and fall of Liviu Dragnea, the most powerful politician sent to jail in Romania
27 May 2019
Politics
Romanian ruling party leader goes to jail after bitter defeat in EU elections
27 May 2019
Politics
EU elections: Opposition scores massive victory over ruling coalition in Romania
26 May 2019
Social
EU elections: Thousands of Romanians abroad didn’t get to vote even after hours of waiting
26 May 2019
Politics
EU elections in Romania: Exit poll shows three parties neck-and-neck in the lead
26 May 2019
Politics
Romanian president’s referendum for justice passes validation threshold, record turnout for EU elections
24 May 2019
Social
Heavy rain floods Bucharest on Friday afternoon

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40