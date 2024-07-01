Raiffeisen Asset Management manages total assets of more than EUR 1 bln, invested mainly in Romania

News from Companies

RAM manages 13 investment funds and one voluntary pension fund

The value of RAM's assets is EUR 1.050 bln from investment funds and optional pension fund

Raiffeisen Romania Dividend reached EUR 120 mln

Raiffeisen Asset Management (RAM) has surpassed 1 billion euros in total assets under management through 13 investment funds and the Raiffeisen Acumulare voluntary pension fund, thereby solidifying its top position in the investment fund market in Romania.

Additionally, Raiffeisen Romania Dividend, a fund that predominantly invests in local stocks listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has reached a value of EUR 120 mln, making it the fund with the fastest asset growth since the beginning of the year. In the first half of 2024, the fund recorded a return of nearly 20%.

The assets managed by Raiffeisen Asset Management have increased by EUR 180 mln since the beginning of the year.

The number of clients investing in funds managed by Raiffeisen Asset Management has grown by over 30%, currently exceeding 95,000.

Raiffeisen Asset Management holds a market share of over 20% in the open-ended investment funds market in Romania, based on net assets under management, according to data published by AAF as of April 30, 2024.

"The interest in diversifying personal investments beyond traditional savings instruments is at least five times higher in Central and Eastern European countries compared to the local market. However, Romania is experiencing very good economic convergence, and I am confident the same will be true for how we manage personal finances. I am pleased that we are making a significant contribution to this progress and thank our clients for their trust. The need for saving and investing for retirement and other major goals is very high, and meeting this need will also depend on how market participants support clients in getting more from their money through the instruments used. For example, an additional 1 percentage point in annual return can lead to an accumulated amount over 20% higher for a long investment horizon, and the gain from returns becomes more important than the personal contribution." – Mihail Ion, Vice President of the Capital Markets, Investment Banking, and Personal Financial Planning Division, Raiffeisen Bank Romania.

“Investments in local securities and their spectacular performance over the past year and a half, whether we are talking about stocks or government bonds, have allowed our nearly 100,000 investors to achieve significant returns. I am pleased that during this period, the way people invest has visibly changed; they are now considering longer-term horizons, and equity funds have a higher share than in the past, both contributing to a better portfolio structure for investors.” – Adrian Negru, CEO, Raiffeisen Asset Management.

Raiffeisen Acumulare – the voluntary pension fund with a return double the inflation rate

Raiffeisen Acumulare is the third-largest voluntary pension fund in Romania by number of participants, with a market share of 10.8% and the only fund in the market managed by an investment management company, SAI Raiffeisen Asset Management.

The fund has over 80,000 participants and a balanced portfolio structure suitable for a medium risk level, with 70-75% allocated to bonds for return stability and 20-25% invested in stocks to participate in the profits of listed companies.

In the more than 15 years since its launch, the fund’s cumulative return has exceeded 200%, while the cumulative inflation rate has been 90%.

Throughout the past year, 50% of Romanians who joined a voluntary pension fund chose the Raiffeisen Acumulare Voluntary Pension Fund, according to official data as of December 2023.

About Raiffeisen Asset Management

S.A.I. Raiffeisen Asset Management S.A. (RAM) is the investment fund management company of the Raiffeisen Group in Romania, with Raiffeisen Bank as its majority shareholder, holding 99.99% of the shares.

