Romanian movie proposed for the 2022 Oscars screened in New York cinemas

Radu Jude's Golden Bear winner Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc/Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn arrives in US cinemas on November 19 with a run at Film Forum and Film at Lincoln Center in New York. The movie is Romania's proposal for the 2022 Oscars.

American moviegoers can see Radu Jude's film until November 25. Further details are available here.

Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc/Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn had its American premiere about two months ago at the prestigious New York Film Festival, where it was well received by the public and the press. Both the participation in the festival and the series of New York screenings were organized by the American distributor of the film, Magnolia Pictures, with the support of the Romanian Cultural Institute in New York.

Radu Jude's film, which follows what happens after a sex tape produced by a school teacher gets leaked to the internet, had its world premiere at the Berlin festival. It stars Katia Pascariu, Claudia Ieremia, Olimpia Mălai, Nicodim Ungureanu, Alexandru Potocean, Andi Vasluianu, Alex Bogdan, Ilinca Manolache, Dana Voicu, Axinte, Adrian Enache, and Ilinca Hărnuț.

(Photo source: courtesy of Rollercoaster PR)