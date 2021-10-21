Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Culture

Berlinale winner "Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn" is Romania's proposal for the 2022 Oscars

21 October 2021
Radu Jude's Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc/ Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, the winner of the Golden Bear at this year's Berlinale, is Romania's proposal for a nomination in the Best International Feature category of the 2022 Oscars.

The film, which premiered at the Berlin festival, was chosen by a committee appointed by the administration board of the National Cinematography Center. The committee included Dana Duma, Victor Morozov, Irina Trocan, Cătălin Olaru and Laurențiu Damian.

It is the third film by Jude selected to represent Romania at the awards, after Aferim! and Îmi este indiferent dacă în istorie vom intra ca barbari/ I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians.

The shortlist of nominations for the 2022 Oscars is to be announced on December 21. 

The 94th edition of the awards is scheduled to take place on March 27.

The film stars Katia Pascariu, Claudia Ieremia, Olimpia Mălai, Nicodim Ungureanu, Alexandru Potocean, Andi Vasluianu, Alex Bogdan, Ilinca Manolache, Dana Voicu, Axinte, Adrian Enache, and Ilinca Hărnuț.

It is produced by Ada Solomon, who also worked with Jude on Aferim!. Paul Thiltges, Adrien Chef,  Jiří Konečný and Ankica Jurić Tilić are co-producers. 

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn is a production of microfilm, in co-production with Paul Thiltges Distributions, Endorfilm, Kinorama, with the support of the National Film Center (CNC), Film Fund Luxembourg, Czech Film Fund, Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Artekino International in partnership with Bord Cadre Films, and Sovereign Films.

Jude's debut feature film, Cea mai fericită fată din lume/ The Happiest Girl in the World, won the CICAE Art Cinema award at the 2009 Berlinale. His 2012 feature Toată lumea din familia noastră/ Everybody in Our Family premiered in Berlinale’s Forum section. Last year, he had two films screened in the festival’s Forum section: Tipografic majuscul/ Uppercase Print and Ieșirea trenurilor din gară/ The Exit of the Trains.

His 2016 Inimi cicatrizate/ Scarred Hearts received two awards at the Locarno International Film Festival and brought him the best director award at the Mar del Plata Film Festival. Jude's 2018 Îmi este indiferent dacă în istorie vom intra ca barbari/ I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians received the Crystal Globe Award at the 53rd edition of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival - the first Romanian feature to receive the distinction of the Czech film event.

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn is scheduled to open in US cinemas next month, distributed by Magnolia Pictures.

RO documentary Collective lands two Oscar nominations

