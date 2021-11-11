Profile picture for user sfodor
Culture

European Film Awards: Romanian director Radu Jude receives two nominations

11 November 2021
Director Radu Jude is nominated in two categories at this year's European Film Awards.

He is nominated for the European Director award for Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, the film that earned him the Golden Bear at this year's Berlinale. Jude is nominated in this category alongside Jasmila Žbanić for Quo Vadis, Aida?, Florian Zeller for The Father, Paolo Sorrentino for The Hand of God, and Julia Ducournau for Titane, the winner of this year's Palme d'Or. 

Jude is also nominated in the European Screenwriter category, alongside Jasmila Žbanić, Florian Zeller, Paolo Sorrentino, and Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt for The Worst Person in the World.

The full list of nominations is available here.

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn is Romania's proposal for a nomination in the Best International Feature category of the 2022 Oscars.

Last year, Alexander Nanau's Collective won the Documentary award at the European Film Awards.

The European Film Awards are presented jointly by the European Film Academy and European Film Academy Productions. Founded in 1988, the European Film Academy gathers 4,100 European film professionals with the common aim of promoting Europe's film culture. 

(Photo: Silviu Ghetie/ courtesy of Microfilm)

simona@romania-insider.com

1

