Radisson Blu hotel in Brasov to be ready at the beginning of 2019

The Radisson Blu hotel in Brasov will be inaugurated at the beginning of 2019, Darren Blanchard, senior director of business development within the Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, told Ziarul Financiar.

The group initially planned to open the hotel in the spring of 2018. However, obtaining the permits took longer than expected.

The investment in the Radisson Blu hotel in Brasov amounts to over EUR 10 million. The hotel’s construction will begin in the next months, after Carlson Rezidor gets all the necessary building permits.

The group also plans to open hotels in Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara, Blanchard added.

Carlson Rezidor currently manages the Radisson Blu five-star hotel and the Park Inn four-star hotel in Bucharest. Both hotels are owned by Israeli group Elbit Imaging, which has them on sale.

