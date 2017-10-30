Which are the quietest cities in Romania?

A recent survey has listed the Romanian cities believed to be the quietest.

Brasov mountain resort seems to be the city where those who don’t like the usual noise of big cities can find some peace, as this is the Romanian city with the highest level of silence, according to a study compiled by real estate classifieds website Storia.ro in collaboration with D&D Research, cited by local Adevarul.

The survey analyzes the citizens’ perception of the level of silence in the regions, cities and neighborhoods where they live.

Sibiu, Miercurea Ciuc, Cluj-Napoca, Slobozia, Ramnicu Valcea, Oradea, Sfantu Gheorghe, Pitesti, and Giurgiu complete the top ten quietest cities.

Bucharest, however, ranks seventh among the Romanian cities with the lowest levels of quietness. The noisiest neighborhoods in the capital are Bucur Obor, Lujerului and Militari, while Pajura, Damaroaia and Ozana are perceived as the quietest. Aviatiei, Vatra Luminoasa, Cotroceni, Floreasca, Pipera, Baneasa, and Titan are also among the quietest neighborhoods in Bucharest.

At a national level, the neighborhoods with the lowest levels of noise are Valea Aurie in Sibiu, Racadau in Brasov, and Pajura in Bucharest.

Among historical regions, Transylvania is seen as the quietest place, followed by Oltenia, Crisana, Banat, and Maramures. The Bucharest-Ilfov region is at the bottom of the ranking.

Another study carried out by Storia.ro, released at the end of September, showed that the best transport services in Romania are found in Oradea, Brasov and Cluj-Napoca.

Survey highlights the cleanest cities in Romania

Irina Marica, [email protected]