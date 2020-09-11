RO startup joins Startupbootcamp accelerator in Japan

Romanian startup Questo, which developed a marketplace and travel platform for gamified, self-guided tours, has been selected for the Startupbootcamp Scale Osaka accelerator, Startupcafe.ro reported.

This will allow it “to expand its business in Japan and help in transforming the smart city revolution,” Alex Govoreanu, one of the Questo founders, explained in a Facebook post. “In other words, we will work together with some top Japanese partners in building amazing quests around Japan. The city exploration revolution takes over the world!”

Ten companies from six countries were selected to join the Scale Osaka program, which begins on November 24, 2020, and concludes in a Demo Day on February 26, 2021.

The full list of selected startups is available here.

This summer, Questo raised EUR 300,000 to continue its international expansion. The financing round was led by Sparking Capital with participation from Early Game Ventures. The funding was meant to help Questo expand into more cities through local storytellers and tour operators.

SBC Scale Osaka is an innovation program focused on growing the Smart City sector in Osaka.

Startupbootcamp is a global network of innovation programs with locations in many key strategic hubs around the world. It runs over 20 accelerators every year, providing growth-stage startups with direct access to an international network of the mentors, partners, and investors in their industry.

