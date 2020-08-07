Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 08:21
Business
Romanian exploration app Questo gets EUR 300,000 for expansion
08 July 2020
Questo, a platform for city exploration games developed by Romanians, has raised EUR 300,000 to continue its international expansion.

The financing round was led by Sparking Capital with participation from Early Game Ventures. The funds should help Questo expand into more cities through local storytellers and tour operators.

With Questo, travelers, and locals explore destinations by following clues and solving challenges to discover new places and stories. Today, the platform is available in 70 cities worldwide, and it’s growing rapidly. By the end of 2020, Questo aims to become available in 100 cities.

“We’re transforming city exploration into a fun game that’s safe to play on your own. For this, we partner with tour operators and storytellers from all around the world who create their own games. Our model is so scalable that we could launch Questo in every city in the world. And we’ll probably do that,” says Alex Govoreanu, co-founder and CEO.

The Questo platform also comes as a solution for tour operators in a post-COVID world. The resulting gamified tours are safe to explore with, don’t require assistance from a guide, and can be played privately, therefore avoiding large groups. The routes of the quests are also designed to help users discover less popular places while sharing amazing stories crafted by local storytellers.

In 2019, more than 50.000 people played a city exploration game with Questo.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Questo)

Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 03/14/2019 - 13:34
26 March 2019
26 March 2019
Travel
Romanian travel app turns city explorations into adventures

Questo is a fun alternative to the typical tourist walks or guided tours around the city, turning users into explorers...

Normal
