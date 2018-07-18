Queen Elizabeth II to decorate Romanian hero who fought terrorists in London

Romanian baker Florin Morariu, who became Britain’s hero in the summer of 2017 after fighting the terrorists who were stabbing people in London, will be decorated by Queen Elizabeth II, local Digi24 reported.

British prime minister Theresa May proposed Queen Elizabeth II to give the Queen’s Commendation for Brave Conduct distinction to the Romanian, and the Queen accepted. He is to receive the distinction from a British official in Romania.

Florin Morariu became famous in the summer of 2017, when he fought several terrorists who were stabbing people in central London. He took some 20 people in the bakery where he worked and then went outside armed with two bread baskets to fight the attackers.

In January this year, Morariu said he wanted to sue the UK for compensations, as his life changed to the worse after the terrorist attack and the British authorities did nothing to help him.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Florin Morariu on Facebook)