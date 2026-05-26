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Romania’s interim culture minister resigns after controversy over leaked audio recording

26 May 2026

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Demeter András resigned on Monday, May 25, from his position as interim culture minister after a leaked audio recording sparked controversy in Romania. The resignation came after Kelemen Hunor, the leader of the Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), publicly asked him to step down over remarks described as vulgar and unacceptable.

The recording, published by local news website 2mnews.ro, was reportedly made inside the headquarters of the Ministry of Culture in November last year. In the conversation, Demeter reportedly recalled a 2012 episode when he was questioned in a case linked to the acquisition of Radio Chișinău by Romania’s public broadcaster, which he led at the time.

According to local reports, the leaked audio includes vulgar remarks about the concept of “national interest” of Romania and references to the culture minister’s Hungarian identity. Demeter András, in turn, argued that the statements had been taken out of context, Euronews Romania reported.

In a Facebook post announcing his resignation, Demeter András apologized for generating tension and division in society.

“I have never clung to a position. When I felt it was the right thing to do, I gave up my mandate as theater director, as head of public radio, and I am doing the same now, placing my ministerial mandate on the prime minister’s desk. Without hesitation,” he wrote.

“Unlike previous situations, now I also have to apologize for involuntarily generating unrest and division in our society, already burdened by tensions. I apologize to those who feel offended and to those who feel betrayed,” he added.

He also said he remains convinced that his actions “in the national cultural interest” demonstrate the opposite of the accusations currently being made against him.

UDMR leader Kelemen Hunor condemned the language used in the recording and said there is “no place for vulgar and irresponsible language” in his political community.

“The Hungarian identity cannot be invoked to justify unacceptable statements,” Hunor wrote, adding that he had personally requested Demeter’s resignation and an apology to those offended by the remarks.

Romanian government spokesperson Ioana Dogioiu later confirmed that interim prime minister Ilie Bolojan had formally acknowledged the resignation, making it irreversible, according to Agerpres. She also said Demeter András had notified prosecutors in order to verify the authenticity of the leaked recording and noted that UDMR had clearly distanced itself from the controversy.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos /George Călin)

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Politics

Romania’s interim culture minister resigns after controversy over leaked audio recording

26 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Demeter András resigned on Monday, May 25, from his position as interim culture minister after a leaked audio recording sparked controversy in Romania. The resignation came after Kelemen Hunor, the leader of the Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), publicly asked him to step down over remarks described as vulgar and unacceptable.

The recording, published by local news website 2mnews.ro, was reportedly made inside the headquarters of the Ministry of Culture in November last year. In the conversation, Demeter reportedly recalled a 2012 episode when he was questioned in a case linked to the acquisition of Radio Chișinău by Romania’s public broadcaster, which he led at the time.

According to local reports, the leaked audio includes vulgar remarks about the concept of “national interest” of Romania and references to the culture minister’s Hungarian identity. Demeter András, in turn, argued that the statements had been taken out of context, Euronews Romania reported.

In a Facebook post announcing his resignation, Demeter András apologized for generating tension and division in society.

“I have never clung to a position. When I felt it was the right thing to do, I gave up my mandate as theater director, as head of public radio, and I am doing the same now, placing my ministerial mandate on the prime minister’s desk. Without hesitation,” he wrote.

“Unlike previous situations, now I also have to apologize for involuntarily generating unrest and division in our society, already burdened by tensions. I apologize to those who feel offended and to those who feel betrayed,” he added.

He also said he remains convinced that his actions “in the national cultural interest” demonstrate the opposite of the accusations currently being made against him.

UDMR leader Kelemen Hunor condemned the language used in the recording and said there is “no place for vulgar and irresponsible language” in his political community.

“The Hungarian identity cannot be invoked to justify unacceptable statements,” Hunor wrote, adding that he had personally requested Demeter’s resignation and an apology to those offended by the remarks.

Romanian government spokesperson Ioana Dogioiu later confirmed that interim prime minister Ilie Bolojan had formally acknowledged the resignation, making it irreversible, according to Agerpres. She also said Demeter András had notified prosecutors in order to verify the authenticity of the leaked recording and noted that UDMR had clearly distanced itself from the controversy.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos /George Călin)

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