Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 11:27
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Doctors, nurses at Suceava County Hospital to be quarantined
07 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The doctors and nurses working at the Suceava County Hospital, the biggest Covid-19 hotspot in Romania, will be placed under institutionalized quarantine, general-major Ionel Oprea, a state secretary with the Health Ministry, told Monitorul de Suceava on Monday, April 6.

The health workers will no longer be allowed to go home and will receive accommodation in the student campus of the Ștefan cel Mare University. Those turning down the measure can resign or enter technical unemployment, he said.

“Starting today, we will introduce the institutionalized quarantine for the health workers at the hospital. Those who refuse the measure have the option of technical unemployment or of the suspension of their work contracts. We will look at every case individually as there are cases with strong reasons against remaining in quarantine. A commission will analyze every request but I want to say that we cannot and we will not force anyone to enter the institutionalized quarantine,” Oprea told Monitorul de Suceava.

One cycle of institutionalized quarantine amounts to 14 days. An increasing number of health workers are expected to recover from the Covid-19 infection over this period, thus returning to work.

Suceava and eight neighboring localities were placed under lockdown last week after the County Hospital there became the biggest Covid-19 hotspot in the country. The hospital had last week the highest number of infected doctors and nurses in Romania – about 200 and the highest number of deaths due to Covid-19. A military doctor was brought in to manage the County Hospital in Suceava after the previously appointed management resigned on Wednesday evening, April 1.

(Photo: Spitalul Judetean Suceava Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 11:27
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Doctors, nurses at Suceava County Hospital to be quarantined
07 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The doctors and nurses working at the Suceava County Hospital, the biggest Covid-19 hotspot in Romania, will be placed under institutionalized quarantine, general-major Ionel Oprea, a state secretary with the Health Ministry, told Monitorul de Suceava on Monday, April 6.

The health workers will no longer be allowed to go home and will receive accommodation in the student campus of the Ștefan cel Mare University. Those turning down the measure can resign or enter technical unemployment, he said.

“Starting today, we will introduce the institutionalized quarantine for the health workers at the hospital. Those who refuse the measure have the option of technical unemployment or of the suspension of their work contracts. We will look at every case individually as there are cases with strong reasons against remaining in quarantine. A commission will analyze every request but I want to say that we cannot and we will not force anyone to enter the institutionalized quarantine,” Oprea told Monitorul de Suceava.

One cycle of institutionalized quarantine amounts to 14 days. An increasing number of health workers are expected to recover from the Covid-19 infection over this period, thus returning to work.

Suceava and eight neighboring localities were placed under lockdown last week after the County Hospital there became the biggest Covid-19 hotspot in the country. The hospital had last week the highest number of infected doctors and nurses in Romania – about 200 and the highest number of deaths due to Covid-19. A military doctor was brought in to manage the County Hospital in Suceava after the previously appointed management resigned on Wednesday evening, April 1.

(Photo: Spitalul Judetean Suceava Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

07 April 2020
CSR
Lending a helping hand: Romanian NGOs, individuals are raising donations for fight against coronavirus
07 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of cases reaches 4,400
07 April 2020
Business
Financial and risk expert: Romania should “save” its consumers not companies to save the economy
07 April 2020
Business
Romania’s investors ask for EUR 30 bln "shock therapy" to save economy from long-term Covid-19 recession
06 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president to extend state of emergency due to COVID-19 by another month: This is not the time to relax
06 April 2020
Business
Startup that sells refurbished smartphones aims to conquer 10% of the smartphone market in Romania
06 April 2020
Letters
Guest post: Coronavirus in Romania - Fighting the war with toilet paper masks: moral courage or reckless thinking?
02 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Patients at Suceava County Hospital, released at midnight, without being tested for Covid-19, according to media reports