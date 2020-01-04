Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 12:08
Social
Video
Life in a quarantined Romanian city: Video showing Suceava in the first day of Covid-19 lockdown goes viral
01 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Suceava, a city with over 100,000 inhabitants in northeastern Romania, was closed down on Tuesday, March 31, due to the high number of Covid-19 infection cases recorded here.

Local photographer Radu Baran has created and uploaded on Facebook a video with aerial views from various parts of the city during the first day of quarantine.

“Suceava was a lively city, full of life, with its streets full! Now we are quarantined! Let's all be in the front line and give Suceva life again!” he wrote, urging people in the city to stay home.

Live images from Suceava, available on SuceavaNews webcams, also show very low movement in parts of the city that are usually very crowded. Car traffic, which is sometimes as congested as in Bucharest, is also very light.

Suceava and eight surrounding localities, with a total registered population of over 160,000 people, were placed under quarantine, starting March 31, through a military ordinance issued by the Interior Ministry. During the lockdown, the population in the quarantined area is not allowed to leave and transport to and from the area is restricted. Only freight transport is allowed (raw materials for economic activities and supplier for the population).

People that run economic activities in the quarantined area, emergency and security personnel, and people that provide utilities and other services can still enter or leave the city.

Within the quarantined area, people must follow the same movement restrictions that apply throughout the country. Thus, they are only allowed to leave their homes only for work, shopping, to get medical care, and to take care of elderly people or children.

Suceava has recorded 638 cases of Covid-19 infection confirmed by tests, which represent more than a quarter of the total cases recorded in Romania (2,245, as of March 31). Moreover, the city has also recorded the highest number of deaths – 31, namely over a third of the coronavirus-related deaths reported so far in Romania (85), according to official data obtained by Hotnews.ro.

[email protected]

(Photo source: print-screen from Suceava News Webcam)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 12:08
Social
Video
Life in a quarantined Romanian city: Video showing Suceava in the first day of Covid-19 lockdown goes viral
01 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Suceava, a city with over 100,000 inhabitants in northeastern Romania, was closed down on Tuesday, March 31, due to the high number of Covid-19 infection cases recorded here.

Local photographer Radu Baran has created and uploaded on Facebook a video with aerial views from various parts of the city during the first day of quarantine.

“Suceava was a lively city, full of life, with its streets full! Now we are quarantined! Let's all be in the front line and give Suceva life again!” he wrote, urging people in the city to stay home.

Live images from Suceava, available on SuceavaNews webcams, also show very low movement in parts of the city that are usually very crowded. Car traffic, which is sometimes as congested as in Bucharest, is also very light.

Suceava and eight surrounding localities, with a total registered population of over 160,000 people, were placed under quarantine, starting March 31, through a military ordinance issued by the Interior Ministry. During the lockdown, the population in the quarantined area is not allowed to leave and transport to and from the area is restricted. Only freight transport is allowed (raw materials for economic activities and supplier for the population).

People that run economic activities in the quarantined area, emergency and security personnel, and people that provide utilities and other services can still enter or leave the city.

Within the quarantined area, people must follow the same movement restrictions that apply throughout the country. Thus, they are only allowed to leave their homes only for work, shopping, to get medical care, and to take care of elderly people or children.

Suceava has recorded 638 cases of Covid-19 infection confirmed by tests, which represent more than a quarter of the total cases recorded in Romania (2,245, as of March 31). Moreover, the city has also recorded the highest number of deaths – 31, namely over a third of the coronavirus-related deaths reported so far in Romania (85), according to official data obtained by Hotnews.ro.

[email protected]

(Photo source: print-screen from Suceava News Webcam)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

01 April 2020
Social
Life in a quarantined Romanian city: Video showing Suceava in the first day of Covid-19 lockdown goes viral
01 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: 27 confirmed infection cases at one of the largest hospitals in Bucharest
31 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: The city with most Covid-19 cases in Romania placed under lockdown
29 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities increase penalties for those who don’t respect Covid-19 restrictions
29 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities are ready to move to fourth scenario as number of Covid-19 infection cases nears 2,000; numbers to spike in the next two weeks
27 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of new cases spikes again, total reaches 1,292
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Over 10,000 Bucharest residents will be tested for Covid-19 as part of a study
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus pandemic: Romania reaches over 1,000 cases one month after the first case, number of new cases down for second day in a row