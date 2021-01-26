PwC expects M&A market to gain momentum globally and in Romania

The mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market will accelerate globally in the next six to 12 months amid low interest rates, the desire to buy innovative, digital or technology companies, and primarily due to substantial sums of money on the market.

Companies hold over USD 7.6 trillion in cash and marketable securities, while investment funds also have USD 1.7 trillion, according to the PwC Global M&A Industry Trends report.

In Romania, the M&A market will remain active, with numerous transactions being finalized or under discussion, according to Dinu Bumbacea, Partner and Leader of the Consulting Department of PwC Romania.

"However, 2021 began with caution, even though the number of transactions concluded in the second half of last year has accelerated. The evolution of the vaccination campaign and the new treatments against COVID-19 will influence this year the investors' perception and, implicitly, the acquisition decision," says Dinu Bumbacea.

(Photo: Lovelyday12/ Dreamstime)

