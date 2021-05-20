Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 05/20/2021 - 09:26
Politics

President Putin sees "good cooperation potential" with Romania regarding Black Sea region

20 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

"We rely on the development of mutually beneficial relations with Romania," president of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said while welcoming the ambassadors of several countries, including Romania's new ambassador Cristian Istrate, Hotnews.ro reported.

Russia is ready to work together on intensifying political, economic and humanitarian links, Putin said. "There is good cooperation potential with respect to the Black Sea region," he added, touching upon a delicate topic at a time when Romanian president Klaus Iohannis was warning about rising tensions. 

At the end of April, the National Defense Council (CSAT) convened on the situation in the Black Sea area and the accumulation of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine. 

"We know the situation on the ground well. We are extremely worried, but I want to assure the Romanians that we are on the top of the situation," president Iohannis stated at the time, according to G4media.ro. 

More recently, on May 10, after a virtual summit of the Bucharest Nine (B9) format, Iohannis and Poland's President Andrzej Duda declared that there was a need for "stronger allied military presence," including the US participation, in the southern part of the Eastern Flank, amid the worrying security situation in the Black Sea.

The ties between Romania and Russia, typically cold, further deteriorated after Romanian authorities declared Alexey Grishaev, the deputy of the military attaché of Russia's Embassy to Romania, persona non grata. The decision was taken "given that his activities and actions breach the provisions of the 1961 Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations," the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) said.

On May 11, Russia expelled a Romanian diplomat in response to the "unjustified decision" of the Romanian side.

(Photo: Igor Dolgov | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 16:10
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 05/20/2021 - 09:26
Politics

President Putin sees "good cooperation potential" with Romania regarding Black Sea region

20 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

"We rely on the development of mutually beneficial relations with Romania," president of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said while welcoming the ambassadors of several countries, including Romania's new ambassador Cristian Istrate, Hotnews.ro reported.

Russia is ready to work together on intensifying political, economic and humanitarian links, Putin said. "There is good cooperation potential with respect to the Black Sea region," he added, touching upon a delicate topic at a time when Romanian president Klaus Iohannis was warning about rising tensions. 

At the end of April, the National Defense Council (CSAT) convened on the situation in the Black Sea area and the accumulation of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine. 

"We know the situation on the ground well. We are extremely worried, but I want to assure the Romanians that we are on the top of the situation," president Iohannis stated at the time, according to G4media.ro. 

More recently, on May 10, after a virtual summit of the Bucharest Nine (B9) format, Iohannis and Poland's President Andrzej Duda declared that there was a need for "stronger allied military presence," including the US participation, in the southern part of the Eastern Flank, amid the worrying security situation in the Black Sea.

The ties between Romania and Russia, typically cold, further deteriorated after Romanian authorities declared Alexey Grishaev, the deputy of the military attaché of Russia's Embassy to Romania, persona non grata. The decision was taken "given that his activities and actions breach the provisions of the 1961 Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations," the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) said.

On May 11, Russia expelled a Romanian diplomat in response to the "unjustified decision" of the Romanian side.

(Photo: Igor Dolgov | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 16:10
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked