Russia expels Romanian diplomat in retaliation

Russia expelled a Romanian diplomat in response to the "unjustified decision" of the Romanian side, which on April 26 declared persona non grata the military attaché of the Russian Embassy in Bucharest.

"On May 11, Romanian Ambassador Christian Istrate was invited to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he was handed a note from the ministry by which Captain G. Iliescu, deputy defense attaché at the Romanian Embassy, is declared persona non grata," according to a statement of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs quoted by TASS, Hotnews.ro reported.

According to the document, the Romanian official must leave the territory of the Russian Federation within 72 hours.

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the developments.

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalled that the decision of the Romanian authorities was based on the activities and actions of Alexey Grishaev, which contravened the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)