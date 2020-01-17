Romania’s education minister wants pupils to spend 20 minutes a day reading at school

In an attempt to promote and encourage reading in schools, education minister Monica Anisie sent an open letter to the Romanian teachers, urging them to allocate reading time of 20 minutes every day. She also asked the teachers to read “the right books” to children and then encourage them to ask questions, local Mediafax reported.

The education minister said in the letter that the teachers should make sure that all pupils understand the concepts taught, because "a child who understands what is expected of him can give better answers, can go to school happily.”

She also said that reading would “help children better understand the world in which they live” while asking questions would contribute to developing a critical thinking.

At the same time, the education minister also urged parents and grandparents to read to their children for 20 minutes every day.

[email protected]