Romania’s education minister wants pupils to spend 20 minutes a day reading at school

In an attempt to promote and encourage reading in schools, education minister Monica Anisie sent an open letter to the Romanian teachers, urging them to allocate reading time of 20 minutes every day. She also asked the teachers to read “the right books” to children and then encourage them to ask questions, local Mediafax reported.
The education minister said in the letter that the teachers should make sure that all pupils understand the concepts taught, because "a child who understands what is expected of him can give better answers, can go to school happily.”
She also said that reading would “help children better understand the world in which they live” while asking questions would contribute to developing a critical thinking.
At the same time, the education minister also urged parents and grandparents to read to their children for 20 minutes every day.
Romania’s Chamber of Deputies adopted, on December 11, a bill that allows one of the parents of a child under 12 years...
For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey.
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!