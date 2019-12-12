Romania Insider
RO parents to get days off when schools are closed
12 December 2019
Romania’s Chamber of Deputies adopted, on December 11, a bill that allows one of the parents of a child under 12 years old to get several days off when public authorities decide to temporarily close education units, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Typically, schools may close during harsh winter days across whole country or during outstanding events taking place in large Romanian cities.

At the beginning of this year, the Bucharest City Hall decided on several occasions to close schools for one or more days because of very cold weather or snow. This caused problems for parents, who had to ask their employers for days off or find someone to stay with the kids while they were at work.

The bill is not restricted to employees in the public sector.

The Chamber of Deputies adopted the bill that amends article139 of Law no.53 / 2003 (the Labor Code) and article 361 of Law no.1 / 2011 (the National Education Law).

The initiative, which was initiated by opposition MPs from the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and MPs of the Liberal Democratic Alliance (ALDE), was adopted by unanimous vote.

40