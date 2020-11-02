Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 12:07
Social
Pupils in Romania to benefit from free public transport, entrance to cultural events
11 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The pupils enrolled in the compulsory education system, but also those at high schools and vocational schools, will be able to use the local public transport for free, according to new provisions of the Education Law adopted by the Senate on February 10, Profit.ro reported.

The overground, underground and naval forms of public transport, county wide and in between counties, by train or ship, are covered by the new provisions.

Pupils previously enjoyed a discount of minimum 50% on all forms of local public transport.

At the same time, students who cannot attend school in their home town will have the transport expenses covered by the Education Ministry, through the educational units they attend. If they reside in a boarding school or rent, they will be covered the value of 52 return trips per year.

Currently, only a travel pass for a distance of maximum 50 km or the value of 8 return trips per semester are covered.

Furthermore, the pupils will receive free entrance to museums, concerts, theater and opera performances, film screenings and other cultural and sport events organized by public institutions.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 12:07
Social
Pupils in Romania to benefit from free public transport, entrance to cultural events
11 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The pupils enrolled in the compulsory education system, but also those at high schools and vocational schools, will be able to use the local public transport for free, according to new provisions of the Education Law adopted by the Senate on February 10, Profit.ro reported.

The overground, underground and naval forms of public transport, county wide and in between counties, by train or ship, are covered by the new provisions.

Pupils previously enjoyed a discount of minimum 50% on all forms of local public transport.

At the same time, students who cannot attend school in their home town will have the transport expenses covered by the Education Ministry, through the educational units they attend. If they reside in a boarding school or rent, they will be covered the value of 52 return trips per year.

Currently, only a travel pass for a distance of maximum 50 km or the value of 8 return trips per semester are covered.

Furthermore, the pupils will receive free entrance to museums, concerts, theater and opera performances, film screenings and other cultural and sport events organized by public institutions.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

10 February 2020
Entertainment
Oscar winner Parasite returns to Romanian cinemas
07 February 2020
Politics
President: Romania agrees to EU funds to be tied to respecting rule of law
07 February 2020
Social
Police evacuate busy London area due to car with Romanian plates left unattended
07 February 2020
Business
Italian group De’Longhi will open another factory in Romania
06 February 2020
Politics
Romania's president designates dismissed Liberal prime minister to form another cabinet
06 February 2020
Social
Two Romanians charged for GBP 50 mln jewelry heist at Tamara Ecclestone’s mansion
05 February 2020
Politics
Romania’s Liberal Government falls after no-confidence motion. What comes next?
05 February 2020
Business
Government opens competition between public and private hospitals in Romania

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40