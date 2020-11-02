Pupils in Romania to benefit from free public transport, entrance to cultural events

The pupils enrolled in the compulsory education system, but also those at high schools and vocational schools, will be able to use the local public transport for free, according to new provisions of the Education Law adopted by the Senate on February 10, Profit.ro reported.

The overground, underground and naval forms of public transport, county wide and in between counties, by train or ship, are covered by the new provisions.

Pupils previously enjoyed a discount of minimum 50% on all forms of local public transport.

At the same time, students who cannot attend school in their home town will have the transport expenses covered by the Education Ministry, through the educational units they attend. If they reside in a boarding school or rent, they will be covered the value of 52 return trips per year.

Currently, only a travel pass for a distance of maximum 50 km or the value of 8 return trips per semester are covered.

Furthermore, the pupils will receive free entrance to museums, concerts, theater and opera performances, film screenings and other cultural and sport events organized by public institutions.

