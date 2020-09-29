Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 08:02
Business

Romania’s public deficit hits 5.2% of GDP in Jan-Aug

29 September 2020
Romania's budget deficit rose to RON 54.8 billion (EUR 11.3 bln) in January-August, 2.5 times more than in the same period last year.

Thus, the gap increased to 5.2% of the year's projected GDP from less than 2.1% of GDP in the first eight months of last year.

More than half of the deficit resulted from active measures aimed at mitigating the coronavirus pandemic, the Finance Ministry said.

In August alone, the public budget deficit was RON 5.1 bln (EUR 1.05 bln), or less than 0.5% of GDP - compared to RON 3.8 bln in August 2019.

In the first eight months of the year, the revenues edged down by 1.4% year-on-year to RON 201.3 bln (19% of the year's projected GDP, compared to 19.3% in the same period last year).

The net VAT collections contracted by 15%, or RON 6.2 bln,  year-on-year. On the upside, the transfers from the EU budget rose by RON 2.5 bln (+26%), to nearly RON 12.1 bln or 1.1% of GDP (from 0.9% of GDP in the same period last year).

The expenditures rose by 13.3% year-on-year to RON 256.1 bln (24.2% of year's GDP compared to 21.3% in the same period last year).

Social security expenditures surged by 22% year-on-year to RON 91.1 bln, or 8.6% of GDP (35.6% of total public expenditures). 

(Photo: Nuthawut Somsuk/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

