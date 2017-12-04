Romania’s ruling party to organize protest against “parallel state”

Romania’s ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) will organize a protest against the so-called “parallel state”, PSD deputy secretary general Codrin Stefanescu said on Sunday evening, December 3, after a party meeting.

The party will decide today, December 4, when the protest will take place. It will be organized simultaneously in Bucharest and other cities in Romania.

The protest is not for supporting the Government, the PSD leader Liviu Dragnea or the governing coalition, because these were voted by Romanians last year. It will be a protest against “the parallel and illegitimate state”, a rally against abuses, against phone tapping, against “violations of citizens’ rights and freedoms”, according to Codrin Stefanescu.

In late-November, PSD adopted a resolution to continue supporting the PSD-ALGE governing coalition and the Government led by Mihai Tudose. The statement also invoked the existence of the “parallel and illegitimate state”, a structure allegedly trying to “take control” of the local political scene using public resources. This resolution came just days after the National Anticorruption Directorate started prosecuting PSD leader Liviu Dragnea in a new case of abuse of office and EU funds fraud.

Meanwhile, the tensions within PSD have been increasing again as Liviu Dragnea is facing competition from prime minister Mihai Tudose for the party leader seat. While the two politicians have been trying to keep appearances, Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea openly accused Tudose of trying to take over the party. Tudose and Firea have recently clashed over the City Hall’s intention to organize a Christmas Fair in Victoriei Square, where anti-PSD protests have been taking place this year.

There have been rumours that prime minister Mihai Tudose could be removed following his conflict with Firea. However, the rumours are not justified, Codrin Stefanescu said.

