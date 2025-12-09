Romanian SocDem Party reportedly split between joining opposition and the access to PNRR money

Chances are slim for the Social Democratic Party (PSD) to pull out of the ruling coalition this year, maybe only if something extraordinary happens, according to a leading member of the party consulted by Hotnews.ro. The party is again exploring options after its candidate in the Bucharest mayoral elections ended in third place behind the Liberal candidate Ciprian Ciucu and the opposition candidate Anca Alexandrescu (AUR).

The unnamed member of the PSD leadership reportedly explained that the party's first concern is the access to the EUR 10 billion expected by Romania from the EU budget under the Resilience Facility (PNRR), specifically the party's ability to distribute part of the money to its mayors across the country.

"PSD's first concern is the budget for 2026. We must be careful how the money is distributed to the [PSD] mayors, so as not to leave them without investments. We must not forget that 2026 is the last year of the PNRR. Big money is coming; no one wants to leave the government right now. [Pulling out of the ruling coalition] next spring – we may talk about this, but now it is out of the question," the PSD leadership member told Hotnews.ro.

Another problem considered by PSD when deciding whether to join the opposition is the position the party would hold as a member of the opposition – the other notable opposition party being isolationist with an already established image of opposition force, Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR). In other words, leaving the ruling coalition means moving from the leading ruling position to an unacceptable junior opposition party situation.

"Think carefully about what the opposition means. If we vote for a no-confidence motion against the government, we will vote for a motion submitted by the PSD, we will not vote for a motion submitted by AUR," was the key message of the PSD leader, Sorin Grindeanu, in the meeting with fellow parliamentarians, according to Hotnews.ro sources.

The announcement was made just before the joint plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate read out AUR's no-confidence motion against the government of prime minister Ilie Bolojan, which calls for the removal of the USR from the government. The vote is scheduled for next Monday, on December 15.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Pana Tudor)