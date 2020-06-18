Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 08:38
Politics
RO Social Democrats announce no-confidence motion for after state of alert
18 June 2020
Romania's main opposition party, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), will submit a no-confidence motion against the Liberal Government immediately after the state of alert ends, PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu announced on June 17, quoted by G4media.ro.

On the same day, the Government prolonged the state of alert for another 30 days without asking a vote in Parliament, as expected.

The move, based on an interpretation of the regulations in the sense of notifying the lawmakers rather than asking their consent for the extension, visibly annoyed the opposition party that was ready to amend significantly if not shorten the state of alert declared by the Executive.

PSD accused the Liberal Government of "abuse" and will submit the no-confidence motion exactly based on this decision.

PSD president Ciolacu also said that his party would challenge the Government's decision at the Constitutional Court.

On June 17, the number of new COVID-19 infection cases was 345 - the highest ever in Romania, while 14 patients lost their lives (not far from the 17 deaths maximum).

(Photo: Marcel Ciolacu Facebook Page)

[email protected]

